In brief: Jake Gyllenhaal, Kevin Costner to star in 'Honeymoon with Harry' and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Apple Original Films has acquired the new sports comedy The DinkBarb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum helmed the film, which stars Jake Johnson as a washed-up tennis pro who, desperate to save his struggling club, decides to get in on the pickleball craze. Ben Stiller produced the film and co-stars. Also part of the ensemble cast are Mary SteenburgenEd Harris and Chloe Fineman ...

Jasmine Blackborow is the latest to join Netflix's series adaptation of Pride and PrejudiceDeadline reports that the actress will play Charlotte Lucas, the best friend of protagonist Elizabeth Bennet. Emma Corrin stars in the series, which is currently in production ...

Honeymoon with Harry is coming to the big screen with two big names. Jake Gyllenhaal and Kevin Costner are set to star in the film for Amazon MGM Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story follows a man who decides to go on a honeymoon with his would-be father-in-law after his fiancée dies two days before their wedding ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!