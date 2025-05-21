In brief: 'IT: Welcome to Derry' teaser trailer and more

Yellowjackets has been renewed for season 4. Paramount+ with Showtime announced the renewal of the popular series on Tuesday. Chris McCarthy, co-CEO of Paramount Global and president of Showtime/MTV entertainment Studios, said the company was thrilled to renew the coming-of-age survival drama show for another season after the success of season 3. Yellowjackets' third season was the most-watched ever, according to Paramount+, with its finale becoming the most-streamed episode of the whole series ...

The teaser trailer for the new drama series IT: Welcome to Derry has arrived. HBO released the teaser trailer on Tuesday. The upcoming show will air in the fall on HBO and HBO Max. The new series is based on Stephen King's novel IT and expands on the story told in Andy Muschietti's films IT and IT Chapter Two ...

Carey Mulligan might be making her way to Narnia. The actress is in talks to join Greta Gerwig's Narnia film adaptation for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is based on the popular novels by C.S. Lewis. Mulligan would play Digory's mother in the film, which is reportedly an adaptation of the sixth novel in the series, titled The Magician's Nephew ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.