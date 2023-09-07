In Brief: HBO's 'Real Sports' ending, and more

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel is ending its HBO run after 29 seasons, according to Deadline. The show, which features episodes consisting of multiple sports-related stories, and also several prominent correspondents, has won 37 Sports Emmys throughout its run as well as 3 Peabody Awards. "Since day one at Real Sports we've consistently tried to look beyond the scoreboard, and focus instead on the many societal issues inherent in the world of sports," host Bryant Gumbel said in a statement. "I'm proud of the imprint we've made, so I'm ready to turn the page. Although goodbyes are never easy, I've decided that now's the time to move on"...

The Avengers and The Marvels star Samuel L. Jackson is in talks to play a U.S. president in the thriller The Beast, alongside Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman, according to Deadline. The film revolves around the titular presidential limousine, stocked with grenades, shotguns, armor plating and bullet-and-bomb-proofing. Facing a coup attempt, Jackson's character must learn to control The Beast in order to save his life and that of Secret Service agent Taft -- played by Kinnaman. The project, which is in pre-production and has an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, was packaged before the strikes kicked off, per the outlet...

On Wednesday, September 6, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it has moved its planned Governors Awards celebration from November 18, 2023, to Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The event, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, will see Honorary Awards presented to Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks and editor Carol Littleton, and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to the Sundance Institute's Michelle Satter...

