In brief: 'Freakier Friday' gets Disney+ release date and more

Freakier Friday is headed to Disney+. The sequel film will begin streaming on the platform on Nov. 12. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprise their roles of Tess and Anna Coleman in the new movie, which features a four-way body swap between a mother, stepdaughter, grandmother and granddaughter ...

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and Nobody 2 are making their way to Peacock. The films will soon begin streaming on the platform. The third feature film based on Downton Abbey will be available to watch on Nov. 7 while Nobody 2 will stream on Nov. 14 ...

Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film adaptation of American Psycho reportedly will not be gender-swapped. Deadline reports that despite rumors that the film's main character, Patrick Bateman, will be played by a woman in Guadagnino's adaptation, that is not the case. Scott Z. Burns is adapting Bret Easton Ellis' classic novel for the script while Guadagnino will direct the film for Lionsgate ...

