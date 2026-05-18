In brief: Final 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' guests announced and more

A star-studded cast has come together to star in the upcoming transgressive psychological thriller film The Servant. Deadline reports that Colman Domingo, Nicholas Hoult, Noah Jupe and Emma Corrin have been cast to star in the movie that will be directed by Francis Lee. The movie is set in 1950s New York City and follows Tony (Hoult), a British man who moves into a Central Park apartment and becomes embroiled in power play with his manservant, Barrett (Domingo) ...

Here comes The Bride! The Warner Bros. Pictures film by director Maggie Gyllenhaal has set its streaming debut. It will be available to watch on HBO Max on May 22. The movie stars Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale and also features Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal and Penélope Cruz ...

The final week of guests for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert have been announced. Jon Stewart and Steven Spielberg will appear as guests on the May 19 show, while Colbert himself will take "The Colbert Questionert," a segment which will feature special guests, on the May 20 episode, according to a press release. The series finale of the show will air on May 21 ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.