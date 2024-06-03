In Brief: Final season of 'Suits' finally coming to Netflix, and more

The ninth and final season of Suits, previously available only on Peacock, hits Netflix on July 1, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The first eight seasons of the show, which originally aired on USA Network from 2011-2019, debuted on Netflix in 2023 and became the most streamed show of the year ...

Netflix has announced October 10 as the premiere date for its animated series adaptation of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, based on the video game franchise, according to Variety. Per the streamer, the series picks up after the events of the Survivor trilogy of games ... when "Lara Croft -- voiced by Hayley Atwell -- has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become" ...

Starz has released a trailer for the second half of Outlander's upcoming seventh season, which will launch on November 22. Outlander stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Randall, a former Second World War military nurse in Scotland who is transported back in time to 1743, where she marries a dashing Highland warrior named Jamie Fraser -- played by Sam Heughan -- and becomes embroiled in the Jacobite rising. Production is currently underway on the eighth and final season of the series ...

