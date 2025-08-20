In brief: 'Fallout' season 2 trailer, 'Palm Royale' premiere date and more

The first trailer for Fallout season 2 has arrived, featuring the first look at new cast member Justin Theroux. Season 2 debuts Dec. 17 on Prime Video and picks up in the aftermath of the first season's finale for a journey through the Mojave Desert to the post-apocalyptic city called New Vegas. Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Frances Turner star in the hit series based on the popular video game franchise ...

Colin Farrell plays a high-stakes gambler whose debts come calling in the new trailer for Ballad of a Small Player. The film, directed by Conclave's Edward Berger, will be in select theaters Oct. 15 and on Netflix globally Oct. 29 ...

Following an Emmy-nominated first season, Palm Royale is set to return to Apple TV+ for season 2 on Nov. 12. The 10-episode season, starring Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern and Allison Janney, will air one episode weekly until Jan. 14, 2026 ...

