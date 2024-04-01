In Brief: Ezra Miller replaced in 'Invincible', and more

Ezra Miller has apparently been recast in the hit animated series Invincible. The embattled actor, whose legal troubles made headlines but didn't prevent him from starring in the box office dud The Flash, formerly played District Attorney Sinclair on the Prime Video series. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, veteran voice over actor Eric Bauza -- Warner Bros.' official voice of Bugs Bunny -- now has the part, as seen in the new season's credits ...

Following their Best Director and Best Picture wins for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan and his producing partner wife, Emma Thomas, will receive knighthood and damehood by the U.K. government in recognition of their contribution to film. The pair, who have four children -- Flora, Oliver, Rory and Magnus -- run Syncopy, the company behind Oppenheimer, as well as acclaimed movies like Tenet, Dunkirk and Inception, among others ...

The werewolf thriller Wolf Man, starring Poor Things' Christopher Abbott, has been bumped from an October 25, 2024, release to January 17, 2025, Variety says. Leigh Whannell, who directed a 2020 version of another Universal horror property, Invisible Man, wrote and directed the new thriller, about a family man trying to keep his loved ones safe from a fanged terror ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.