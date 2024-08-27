In brief: 'Emily in Paris' drops season 4, pt. 2 trailer and more

NBC has announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show will kick off its sixth season Sept. 23 with a rooftop party at the show's 30 Rock headquarters. The upcoming season will include guest appearances from Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Jim Carrey, Colin Farrell, Anna Kendrick, Uma Thurman, Kate Winslet and Zachary Quinto, as well as the cast of Emily In Paris and the cast of Wicked ...

Make that Emily in Rome as the Netflix rom-com Emily in Paris moves to the Italian capital for part two of its fourth season. The streaming service released the trailer for season 4, part 2 on Monday. "Emily (Lily Collins) has everything she wants, but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she's ready for her next adventure," reads the tag line for the upcoming season. Emily in Paris season 4, part 1 hit Netflix on Aug. 15. Part 2 drops on Sept. 12 ...

Comedy Central has revealed Sept. 25 as the premiere date for Everybody Still Hates Chris, along with a first-look image. The series is an animated version of Chris Rock's sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, which ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2009. Rock returns as Adult Chris to narrate the reimagined series, with America's Got Talent host Terry Crews voicing Chris' dad, Julius, The Neighborhood's Tichina Arnold voicing Chris' mother, Rochelle, and Saturdays' Tim Johnson Jr. as the voice of Young Chris ...

Deadline reports The Good Wife creators Robert King and Michelle King are developing another legal drama for CBS. Tentatively titled Cupertino, the potential series is described as a "David vs. Goliath legal show set in Silicon Valley," according to the outlet ...

Hulu has picked up The Spot, a drama starring and executive produced by Kate Winslet, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, created and scripted by writer Ed Solomon, who also directs, follows a successful surgeon — played by Winslet — whose husband suspects that she may be responsible for a child's hit-and-run death, according to THR ...

