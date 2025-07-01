In brief: 'Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale' official trailer and more

The official trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale has arrived. Focus Features released the trailer for the third and final film in the movie series on Monday. The movie, which arrives in theaters on Sept. 12, follows the Crawley family as they enter the 1930s, embracing all of the change that comes with a new chapter of life ...

The Bachelor has been given another rose. Deadline reports that ABC has renewed the reality dating competition show for its landmark 30th season. The network has also picked a brand-new showrunner in Scott Teti for the program. Teti is the current executive producer and showrunner of Bachelor in Paradise ...

Rob McElhenney is dropping his last name. The actor has filed to legally change his name to Rob Mac, according to Entertainment Weekly. He will now be credited as such in all future projects going forward ...

