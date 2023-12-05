In Brief: Colbert still staying home following emergency surgery, and more

In a surprise turn, CBS' The Late Show is once again airing repeats this week as host Stephen Colbert continues to recover following emergency surgery for a ruptured appendix. Colbert shared on Threads that he was "listening to my doctors and continuing to rest and heal" and hope to see audiences "soon." CBS' publicity had updated its schedule last Friday to note all new guests for a new round of shows this week. Sarah Paulson, Jason Isbell, Mark Ruffalo, Nicki Minaj, Sara Bareilles and Rep. Liz Cheney were among Colbert's scheduled guests...

Prime Video has greenlit a series adaptation of the 1999 movie Cruel Intentions. The new take, based on Choderlos de Laclos' novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses, follows, "two ruthless siblings [who] will do anything stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy," per the streaming service. "After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they'll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States." The original 1999 film, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair, spawned a prequel in 2000, a sequel in 2004 and a jukebox musical in 2015...

Apple TV+ has canceled Central Park after three seasons, creator and voice star Josh Gad revealed Monday December 4 on Threads. The animated musical series followed a family of caretakers, who live and work in in the titular New York City landmark, and end up saving the park and the world. In additional to Gad, the all-star voice cast included Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci. Emmy Raver-Lampman was recast as Kristen Bell's biracial character following a backlash...

HBO has released a new trailer for True Detective's fourth season, Night Country, premiering January 14. Per the pay TV network, "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro -- played respectively by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis -- will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."...

