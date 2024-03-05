In Brief: CBS renews 'Tracker', and more

CBS announced on Monday, March 4, that it has renewed Tracker for a second season. The drama series, based on Jeffery Deaver's bestselling novel The Never Game, stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, "a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family," per the network. Tracker airs Sundays on CBS ...

Dune: Part Two actress Rebecca Ferguson has been tapped to star opposite Guardians of the Galaxy franchise star Chris Pratt in the MGM Amazon sci-fi thriller Mercy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The thriller, set in the near future when serious crimes are on the rise, stars Pratt as a detective who finds finds himself accused of a violent crime and having to prove his innocence, per the outlet ...

Bridge of Spies actor Austin Stowell has been cast as the younger version of Mark Harmon's NCIS character Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the upcoming prequel, NCIS: Origins. Set in 1991, the new show "follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs ... as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks," per CBS. NCIS: Origins was previously ordered to series for the 2024-25 broadcast season ...

