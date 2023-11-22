In Brief: 'Black Mirror' reportedly returning, 'Top Gear' halted, and more

The BBC has announced it will "rest" the beloved flagship U.K. version of Top Gear in the wake of a serious 2022 car accident that left host Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff seriously injured. The former cricket star was involved in a wreck on the Top Gear race track last December and subsequently settled with the network for a reported $11.3 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In its statement, the BBC noted it "remains committed to Freddie, [and co-hosts] Chris [Harris] and Paddy [McGuinness] who have been at the heart of the show's renaissance since 2019." It added, "We know resting the show will be disappointing news for fans, but it is the right thing to do." ...

Variety says Netflix's trippy hit Black Mirror will return for a seventh season and production will get underway later this year. The trade says show creator and executive producer Charlie Brooker will be back, as will his co-producers Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades, but no plot details have been divulged. The sixth season of Black Mirror, which stars Salma Hayek-Pinault, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara and Zazie Beetz, launched in June and spent a month on Netflix's global top 10 English-speaking TV chart...

The Hollywood Reporter says Disney+ has pulled the plug on The Muppets Mayhem after just a single season. The series starred Lilly Singh as a music executive trying to capture the magic of the Muppet band The Electric Mayhem in the studio. The show debuted in May ...

Suits continues to rack up impressive numbers on streaming. According to data quoted by Deadline, the show collected more than 45 billion minutes of viewing time since it debuted on Netflix in June; by October, although the numbers cooled, it was still the streaming service's most-streamed show in October. Another comeback kid of sorts, Grey's Anatomy, placed second for the month, while a newbie, The Fall of the House of Usher, jumped to fourth place, even after only debuting on October 12 ...

