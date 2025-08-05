In brief: 'Are You My First?' trailer drops and more

The trailer for Are You My First? has arrived. The new reality dating series arrives to Hulu on Aug. 18. The show follows "the largest group of eligible virgins ever assembled, arriving in a tropical paradise with their hearts open and their V-cards intact," according to an official synopsis. Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe host the series, which will have all 10 episodes available to binge at the time it premieres ...

American Ninja Warrior has been renewed for season 18. The NBC show will begin filming the 18th season this fall in Las Vegas. A brand-new round of competition will be added this time around, including a supersized three-lane racecourse ...

Stephen Colbert has landed a new gig at CBS. The late night host, whose program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was canceled by CBS in July, is set to guest star in season 3 of the CBS comedy-drama series Elsbeth, Entertainment Weekly reports. Colbert will play the host of the fictional show Way Late with Scotty Bristol ...

