In Brief: Apple TV+ renews 'For All Mankind' plus a spin-off, and more

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves actor Justice Smith and The Holdovers breakout star Dominic Sessa have been tapped to join Barbie actress Ariana Greenblatt in Now You See Me 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Original cast members Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Morgan Freeman are expected to reprise their roles as thieving illusionists, per the outlet. Plot details are being kept under wraps ...

Apple TV+ announced it has renewed the space drama For All Mankind for a fifth season, as well as a new spin-off series, Star City. For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. Star City is described as "a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon," which explores the story from "behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward" ...

Following the premiere of his new HBO series The Sympathizer, Park Chan-wook has revealed his next project, a series adaptation of his 2003 movie Oldboy, according to Entertainment Weekly. "The series will feature the raw emotional power, iconic fight scenes, and visceral style that made the film a classic," Lionsgate Television executive Scott Herbst said in a statement obtained by the outlet. A previous English-language remake of Oldboy, directed by Spike Lee and starring Josh Brolin, was released in 2013 ...

