In brief: 'Amadeus' coming to Starz, 'The Dreadful' trailer, and more

A new Amadeus limited series is coming to Starz. The five-part drama stars Will Sharpe as famous 18th century composer Wolfgang "Amadeus" Mozart and Paul Bettany as his rival Antonio Salieri. Gabrielle Creevy plays Mozart's wife, Constanze Weber. The series, which previously debuted on Sky in the U.K., will premiere on Starz in the U.S. in early 2026 ...

It's a Game of Thrones reunion. Sophie Turner and Kit Harington, who played brother and sister in the hit HBO series, are now co-starring as lovers in the new gothic horror film called The Dreadful. A new trailer for the film is out now. The Dreadful comes out Feb. 20 ...

A new Phineas and Ferb movie is coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel. The latest installment in the beloved animated franchise follows what happens when a time travel experiment goes awry, making it so Phineas and Ferb never become brothers. The two must work to restore the timeline before it's too late. The movie will begin production this year. New episodes of the Phineas and Ferb TV series debut Saturday on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.