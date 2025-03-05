In brief: Adrian Moayed, Alex Karpovsky joins 'Nobody Wants This' season 2 and more

Everybody wants to know the new season 2 cast of Nobody Wants This. Adrian Moayed and Alex Karpovsky are joining the second season of the popular Netflix show, Deadline reports. Moayed will play Dr. Andy, a charming psychotherapist who will serve as a love interest for Morgan, played by Justine Lupe. Karpovsky, however, will play Big Noah, a rabbi who will be a new work rival for Adam Brody's Noah ...

Season 4 of Hacks will feature several new faces. Julianne Nicholson, Michaela Watkins, Bresha Webb, Robby Hoffman and Eric Balfour have joined the cast in guest starring roles in the fourth season of the Max comedy series, according to Variety. The new season will follow a tug-of-war between Deborah and Ava as they try to get their late night show off the ground ...

We now know who will star in Jesse Armstrong's much anticipated followup to Succession. Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef will star in Armstrong's feature directorial debut, Deadline reports. The film will air on HBO this spring. Its plot follows a group of billionaire friends who get together amidst a rolling international crisis ...

