'Bridgerton' season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton's trip to the marriage mart

Netflix has revealed that Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton will be the focus of the Regency-era phenomenon's upcoming eight-episode fourth season.

In the post on Instagram, the show's official account noted, "Welcome to the marriage mart mr. bridgerton."

The streaming service's official blog, Tudum, teases "an unforgettable masquerade ball" coming to Mayfair, and "the man who once mooed from the corner of the ballroom is about to be the focal point of the marriage mart as he searches for a mysterious woman called the Lady in Silver."

The video accompanying the announcement sees Thompson, dressed casually, being handed his wardrobe specifically for the special occasion. "In that case, come on in," he tells the camera.

The man who plays the "bohemian" character tells the blog, "Benedict has always been a little lost — or free depending on the way you want to look at it. But now he's trying to find something a bit more solid in himself."

Indeed, in the video Benedict teases, "It feels now that the next thing may change me entirely."

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes adds, "He's a charming man who's trying to find his way. He's very delightful and funny. I'm excited for everybody to watch him."

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait: no release date has been announced.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.