Brendan Fraser says 'Rental Family' is about eradicating loneliness

Brendan Fraser stars as an actor struggling to find his purpose in Rental Family.

When he lands an unusual gig playing stand-in roles for real-life strangers, Fraser's character, Phillip, finds himself forming genuine connections with his clients. It's an original, feel-good movie of the like that studios aren't putting out much of anymore, and Fraser told ABC Audio it is much needed.

"In the David and Goliath relationship of filmmaking, where the little guys normally get kicked to the side, I think we can stand up to the bigger, splashier films because people really are seeking an authentic connection, a story that moves them, a story that really does capture their attention," Fraser said. "One that makes them think about it long after they've walked out of the theater."

While Philip is not necessarily the greatest actor, the Oscar winner says there are other ways he can relate to his character. Fraser thinks many other people will be able to relate to his story, too.

"I think we've all felt like we've been on the outside looking in, and this is a film about wanting to belong. This is a film about eradicating loneliness, if that's possible. This is about people who take a chance and say, 'Hey, I need help, I'm going to go to this rental family agency, and I need a grandmother, I need a dad, something, anyone, to come and help me fill this void that I find myself in, living in a place as populous and busy as Tokyo is,'" Fraser said. "This is a film that is a love letter to loneliness, and it's addressed to Tokyo, but it could be anywhere."

Rental Family arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Searchlight Pictures.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.