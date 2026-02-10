Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz to return for 'The Mummy 4'

Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser in the 1999 film 'The Mummy' from Universal Pictures. (Getty Images)

Time to unwrap a brand-new film in The Mummy franchise.

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are set to return for a fourth installment in The Mummy film series. Universal Pictures will release the film in theaters on May 19, 2028.

The studio confirmed the news by sharing a Deadline article on the topic to its Instagram Story on Tuesday. It also posted a photo collage of images of Fraser and Weisz from the original 1999 film.

"Mummy and Daddy are so back," Universal Pictures captioned the post.

ABC Audio has reached out to Universal Pictures for further comment.

Fraser and Weisz are set to reprise their roles as Rick O’Connell and Evelyn O’Connell in the new film, which will be directed by Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. They helm from a screenplay written by David Coggeshall. Its story is being kept under wraps for the time being.

Fraser starred in all three of the franchise's films — 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and the 2008 film The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, while Weisz only appeared in the first two. In addition to starring, Fraser will executive produce this fourth installment.

Producer Sean Daniel also returns for this new film. He has produced each installment in the franchise so far, including the three previously mentioned films, the 2002 prequel spinoff The Scorpion King and the 2017 Tom Cruise-starring reboot of The Mummy.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.