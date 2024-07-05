Brad Pitt to race into theaters next June in Apple Original 'F1'

Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula 1 racing movie has been dubbed F1, and the Apple Original will race into theaters on June 27, 2025 via Warner Bros. Pictures.

The film from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and that blockbuster's producer Jerry Bruckheimer also stars Damon Idris as one of Pitt's racing teammates.

The cast also includes Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

F1 is being co-produced by Pitt through his Plan B company, and is being made with the full support and cooperation of Formula 1 and the sport's governing body the FIA. Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Films is also co-producing the film, which boasts the street -- or track -- cred of the 10 real-life "F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA and race promoters."

The project was "shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as [Pitt's onscreen] team competes against the titans of the sport," according to Apple.

On Sunday, July 7, during coverage of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, Apple Originals and Warner Bros. Pictures will drop a tease of F1; Stateside, ESPN will cover the event.

Until then, a brand-new poster image just dropped on Apple's website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.