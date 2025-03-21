Boxing heavyweight champ George Foreman dies at 76

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
By Mark Osborne, ABC News

Former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, known as much for his gregarious personality as his vicious right hook, died Friday. He was 76 years old.

Foreman, known during his post-boxing career for pitching his now-omnipresent countertop grill, was heavyweight champion twice. He also won gold at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

His family announced his death in a post on Instagram.

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," the statement said.

"A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family."

Foreman won his first heavyweight title at just 24 with a stunning knockout of the then-undefeated Joe Frazier.

Foreman's most famous fight, billed as The Rumble in the Jungle, ended in his first professional loss to Muhammad Ali in October 1974. He surrendered the heavyweight title in the knockout loss. He would regain the belt after a 10-year retirement in a fight in 1994 against Michael Moorer at age 45.

