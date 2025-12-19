Bowen Yang departs 'Saturday Night Live': Report

Bowen Yang is saying goodbye to Studio 8H.

The comedian is leaving Saturday Night Live after starring as a cast member on the late-night sketch comedy series for seven seasons, according to Deadline.

Yang's final appearance on the show will take place on the Dec. 20 episode, which will be hosted by his friend and Wicked co-star Ariana Grande. Cher will serve as the musical guest.

Representatives for SNL did not initially respond to ABC Audio's request for comment.

Yang joined SNL as a writer ahead of season 44 in 2018 before joining the cast in season 45. He became the first featured player to be nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series category. Yang was then promoted to repertory status in season 47.



In total, Yang has been nominated for four acting Emmys and one writing Emmy for his work on Saturday Night Live.

This midseason departure comes after many cast members exited the series after the landmark season 50 of the show.

Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim all left the cast ahead of the current season 51.

New cast members include Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Please Don't Destroy member Ben Marshall also joined the show's cast, splitting up the sketch comedy trio. Martin Herlihy remains on the SNL writing staff, while John Higgins departed the show.

