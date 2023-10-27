Blank check: Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire

Taylor Swift is everywhere lately, and she has the bankroll to prove it: She's officially a billionaire -- and that was even before 1989 (Taylor's Version) came out Friday.

This is from the financial wonks at Bloomberg, who note that the staggering success of her Eras Tour -- its $4.3 billion ticket haul Bloomberg reports "generated as much money as the economies of small countries" -- and the blockbuster success of the movie version of that tour, pushed Swift's net worth to $1.1 billion.

As the financial news service points out, Taylor is "one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone," and hitting the "B" mark was "the result of work and talent, but also canny marketing and timing."

As an example of said canny marketing, Taylor circumvented studio distribution, and provided Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour directly to AMC Theatres, giving her a staggering 57% cut of each $19.89 ticket sold.

The concert film is closing in on $190 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. You do the math.

That said, Bloomberg notes the $1.1 billion valuation is being "conservative," and "based only on assets and earnings that could be confirmed or traced from publicly disclosed figures."

Its tabulation, "took into account the following: the estimated value of her music catalog and five homes, and earnings from streaming deals, music sales, concert tickets and merchandise."

