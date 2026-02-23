BBC apologizes after airing racial slurs in 2026 BAFTAs broadcast

John Davidson attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 22, 2026, in London, England. (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

The BBC is apologizing to viewers for airing racial slurs heard during the 2026 BAFTAs telecast Sunday.

"Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional. We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the [online and streaming] version on BBC iPlayer," a BBC spokesperson said.

Critics say the British broadcaster had time to edit out the slurs before the ceremony was broadcast on a two-hour delay. Other portions of the awards show were edited, including one award presenter saying "Free Palestine."

During the awards show, often referred to as the "British Oscars," there were several obscene outbursts from Tourette syndrome activist John Davidson, who was the inspiration for the movie I Swear.

Tourette syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a neurological condition that may cause involuntary movements and vocal tics, sometimes involving outbursts of inappropriate language.

One such outburst occurred while Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were onstage Sunday night, with Davidson yelling a racial slur as the two actors were presenting the first award of the night.

Jordan and Lindo appeared startled by the incident but continued with their presentation.

Later in the ceremony, BAFTAs host Alan Cumming apologized directly to the audience and asked for their understanding.

"You may have heard some strong and offensive language tonight. Tourette syndrome is a disability, and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you were offended," Cumming said.

Davidson left the ceremony partway through the proceedings, reportedly of his own accord, according to the BBC.

I Swear, which was nominated for five awards, won big at this year's awards show, with star Robert Aramayo winning the leading actor award over category favorite Timothée Chalamet, who was nominated for Marty Supreme.

