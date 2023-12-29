Barack Obama updates list of favorite movies of the year to include 'The Color Purple'

As reported, former president turned movie producer Barack Obama had posted to social media his list of his favorite movies for 2023 — including films he co-produced, Rustin, American Symphony and Leave the World Behind.

But some noticed he didn't include The Color Purple, leading at least one outlet to speculate it was a personal snub of his ardent supporter, the movie's producer Oprah Winfrey.

Perhaps to nip speculation in the bud, or maybe he just went back to the movies, on Thursday evening Obama posted a presidential pardon of sorts by way of an "update" to his viral list. "I just saw The Color Purple and loved it. I'm adding it to this list as one of my favorite movies of the year," he said.

