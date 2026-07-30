Bailey Zimmerman cancels UK/European tour

Bailey Zimmerman (Disney/Connie Chornuk)
By Jay Edwards

We’re not sure exactly the cause for canceling and hopefully is ok with Bailey and his family, but he just announced that he’s canceling an entire leg of his tour.

He was scheduled to play shows in the end of August and into September in places like London, Dublin and Amsterdam, but those have all been canceled.

Bailey said after he wraps up his North American shows in August, he will be taking some time to tend to family matters.

He didn’t specifically mention what was going on and it’s really no one’s business, but fortunately he did say that everything “is ok.”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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