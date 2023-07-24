'Bachelor'﻿ alum Raven Gates welcomes second child on her birthday

Bachelor alum Raven Gates got quite the birthday present on Sunday -- the birth of her second child with Adam Gottschalk.

Sharing a video of herself walking into the hospital in an Instagram Story, Raven wrote, "Literal BIRTHday."

"It just hit me - 32 years ago my mom was headed to the hospital with me," she continued. "Super special sharing a birthday with this baby, but what a full circle moment that my mom also did this on the same day."

Another post shows Adam rocking the newborn where Raven shared, "All went well."

Raven and Adam, who are already parents to 1-year-old son Gates, have not yet shared the name or gender of the baby.

