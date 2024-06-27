'Baby Reindeer' creator Richard Gadd announces next project with HBO

Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd is getting ready for his next project.

The comedian is teaming up with HBO and BBC for his next TV show, called Lions. It'll be a six-episode drama series about a tense relationship between estranged "brothers" Niall and Ruben.

Lions will cover all the highs and lows of Niall and Ruben's relationship over the course of 40 years, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – "with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way," according to the series' logline.

The show kicks off with Ruben making a surprise appearance at Niall's wedding, which leads to a violent altercation that sends the viewer back throughout their lives.

"We are tremendously excited to partner with the BBC and Richard Gadd, whose remarkable talent continues to make waves across the globe," Kara Buckley, senior vice president of HBO drama programming, said in a statement. "With this new, gripping and evocative series, we are proud to welcome Richard to the HBO family."

Gadd created and will executive produce the series, while Alexandra Brodski and Eshref Reybrouck are set to direct.

"Ordering a HBO boxset of The Sopranos, The Wire, or Oz and watching it from start to finish were some of the happiest moments of my childhood," Gadd said in a press release. "Since then, it has always been a dream of mine to work with HBO and be part of their iconic roster of shows."

