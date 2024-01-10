Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi among 2024 BAFTA Rising Star nominees

Ahead of the next week's announcement of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards nominees, the organization has revealed the hopefuls for this year's Rising Star award.

This year's nominees are newly-minted The Bear Golden Globe winner Ayo Edebiri, Bridgerton alumna Phoebe Dynevor, Saltburn heartthrob Jacob Elordi, Talk to Me's Sophie Wilde and English actress Mia McKenna-Bruce from the film Persuasion.

Now in its 19th year, the honor, technically named the EE Rising Star Award, is the only award from the annual BAFTA event where the public gets to vote on the winner.

The five nominees were chosen by an entertainment industry jury comprised of actors, directors, producers and casting directors.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.