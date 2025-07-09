Aubri Ibrag on Lizzy and Theo's kiss in 'The Buccaneers' season 2: 'She feels so safe around that man'

(SPOILER ALERT) Lizzy and Theo give in to their desires in the latest episode of The Buccaneers.

In the fourth episode of season 2, which debuted Wednesday on Apple TV+, Theo (Guy Remmers) and Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag) take their attraction to the next level when they kiss during a garden party. By the end of the episode, Lizzy appears at the Duke of Tintagel's castle, where the pair seem to start an affair.

Not only is Lizzy engaged to be married to Hector (Jacob Ifan), she is the best friend of Nan (Kristine Frøseth), who is Theo's wife. So, why would Lizzy take such risks in pursuing Theo? Ibrag told ABC Audio it is because "she sees something familiar in Theo that she recognizes in herself."

"This sort of genuineness and vulnerability and sensitivity," Ibrag said. "It's so easy for them to get along and I think that sort of turns into an attraction because she feels so safe around that man."

One of the other fan-favorite couples on the show is Mabel (Josie Totah) and Honoria (Mia Threapleton). In episode 4, Conchita (Alisha Boe) tries to set Mabel up with a male suitor, unaware of the nature of her feelings for Honoria.

Totah says she enjoyed the ways Mabel and Honoria's love story grew in season 2.

"I always say the gay people on this show somehow are the only ones who know how to communicate," Totah said. "We don't really have problems. Other than the fact that, you know, the society doesn't accept us and that, you know, we live in a system of oppression. But aside from that, we can really effectively communicate with one another."

New episodes of The Buccaneers season 2 drop Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

