Arnold Schwarzenegger's family supports him at 'FUBAR' premiere

The Hollywood premiere of FUBAR season 2 was a family affair for Arnold Schwarzenegger on Wednesday night.

The actor's family came out to support him ahead of the release of the show's second season on Netflix.

Arnold was all smiles as he posed for photos with his sons Christopher Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger, daughters Christina Schwarzenegger and Katherine Schwarzenegger, and son-in-law Chris Pratt.

Arnold shares Christopher, Patrick, Christina and Katherine with ex-wife Maria Shriver.

The Terminator star also shared a moment with his son Joseph Baena, his son with Mildred Baena.

"Go watch my dad do what he does best," Baena wrote in the caption of an Instagram post Thursday, alongside a photo of him and his father.

Arnold's current partner, Heather Milligan, was also in attendance at the event. The actor previously opened up about his relationship with Milligan in a 2023 interview with People.

The star-studded event was also attended by the FUBAR cast, including Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, Guy Burnett, Carrie-Anne Moss and Barbara Eve Harris.

According to a logline for the series, FUBAR follows Luke Brunner (Arnold), a veteran CIA operative who was on the verge of retirement.

"After his last mission in saving another operative — who just so happened to be his daughter — he's back and face to face with new villains," the logline continues. "This is an old flame from Luke's past who threatens to destroy the world…if she doesn't destroy his life first."

FUBAR season 2 is available to stream now on Netflix.

