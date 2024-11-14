Are you not entertained? Regal and Pepsi launching immersive 'Gladiator II' fan event

If you'd like to take your viewing of Gladiator II to the next level — and you can't get to Rome to see the real McCoy — Regal Cinemas is transforming one of its New York City theaters into the Roman Colosseum.

Specifically, the theater chain and Pepsi have teamed up to create The Pepsi COLAsseum at Regal Times Square, and announced a fan event for Nov. 19 that will let some lucky moviegoers experience the ancient world as they gear up to see Gladiator II in the immersive 4DX format.

The format uses special moving and rumbling seats, and also incorporates smoke, spritzes of water, snow and other environmental effects.

"Pepsi and Regal have come together to recreate the hype and energy of the 'hypogeum,' offering a select number of lucky fans the chance to walk through these historic tunnels just as the gladiators were fabled to have done before entering the arena," the ad copy touts.

Further, they'll meet a "philosopher" at the gate, who will hand them a customizable leather coin purse or drink koozie and Roman coins they can trade for food, including Gladiator II-themed snacks and beer or wine they can swill from "a Roman chalice fit for an emperor or empress."

They'll also be able to explore costumes and props — and virtually suit up for battle via augmented reality on a two-story-tall digital screen.

For a chance to RSVP for the special event, check out Pepsicolasseum.com.

Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington can be seen in Gladiator II in theaters nationwide on Nov. 22.

