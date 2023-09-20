In Apple TV+ documentary, Cindy Crawford calls Oprah out for "treating her like chattel"

Apple TV+'s new documentary The Super Models tracks the meteoric rise of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford in the 1980s.

In one segment, Crawford takes issue with an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1986, when she was just 20 years old.

To a replayed clip of the interview, Crawford explains Winfrey treated her "like chattel," making her stand up before the studio audience.

"This is what I call a body," Oprah says approvingly.

While Cindy notes "in the moment, I didn't recognize" it, looking back, it gives her the ick. "I was like the chattel or a child, be seen and not heard," the now-57-year-old former model and entrepreneur explains.

"When you look at it through today's eyes, Oprah's like...'Show us why you're worthy of being here,'" Crawford vents.

"Watching it back I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, that was so not OK really,'" Crawford notes. "Especially from Oprah!"

The mom of 24-year-old Presley and 22-year-old Kaia, both with entrepreneur husband Rande Garber, incidentally appeared as a guest speaker in the former's Oprah's Master Class series 10 years ago.

