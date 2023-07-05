Apple and Paramount drop tense new trailer for Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

On Wednesday, July 5, Paramount and Apple dropped a trailer to Killers of the Flower Moon, the drama from Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese starring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser.

Based on David Grann's bestselling book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the real-life serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a murder spree, known locally as the Reign of Terror, that lasted from 1921 to 1926.

The new trailer sets the stage. "They had the worst land possible," Robert De Niro's William Hale drawls in voiceover. "But they outsmarted everybody. The land had oil on it. Black gold. Money flows freely there now."

Leonardo DiCaprio's Ernest Burkhart answers him, saying, "I do love that money, sir."

"That money" didn't sit well with the white folks living there, leading to betrayal, corruption and murder.

"That wealth should come to us," De Niro says, trying to convince DiCaprio's character. "Their time is over."

Burkart was convicted of taking part in the murder conspiracy; his native sister-in-law was among the victims.

The film also stars Lily Gladstone as DiCaprio's Indigenous onscreen wife Mollie, who narrowly escaped death herself, Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons and Tony and Emmy winner John Lithgow.

Flower Moon debuts in limited release from Paramount Pictures on October 6; wide release comes October 20. It comes to Apple TV+ after it goes wide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.