'Ant-Man' series star Evangeline Lilly announces she's "stepping away" from Hollywood

Ant-Man and the Wasp co-star Evangeline Lilly announced on her Instagram Monday she's following a dream she had for herself back in 2006 to become a "retired actress."

The Lost veteran joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hope van Dyne in 2015's successful Ant-Man, reprising her role in its hit 2018 sequel Ant-Man, The Wasp and Avengers: Endgame and, finally, the critical and commercial misfire Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in 2023.

Lilly's video was of herself back in 2006, in the heyday of Lost, in which she expressed her hopes for herself 10 years in the future.

"I am terrified to admit this to the rest of the acting world but ideally 10 years from now I’d like to be a retired actress and have a family," the actress says in the video. "I’d like to be writing and influencing people's lives in humanitarian ways."

To her throwback post, Lilly wrote, "I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision. Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings."

She added, "Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong."

She concluded, "A new season has arrived, and I AM READY…and I AM HAPPY."

In addition to her time in the MCU, Lilly appeared as the elf Tauriel in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy, as well as in 2011's Reel Steel opposite Hugh Jackman and the war drama The Hurt Locker.

