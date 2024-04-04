Anna Paquin talks "difficult" 2 years as she walks red carpet with a cane

Anna Paquin walked a New York City red carpet with the help of a cane on Wednesday night.

The Piano actress was promoting her new film -- her husband and former True Blood co-star Stephen Moyer's directorial effort, A Bit of Light -- when the 41-year-old revealed to People that she's had a rough go of it healthwise over the past two years. "It hasn't been easy," the New Zealand-born movie star said.

Paquin is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed health issue that has left her with speech and mobility problems, from which a source tells the magazine she'll "hopefully" fully recover.

That said, she soldiered on to talk up the film, which was based on a play and has Paquin playing Ella, an alcoholic mother who loses custody of her children.

She called Moyer, her husband since 2010, "my favorite person to play with."

She also added she wouldn't have worked for the 54-year-old if she didn't think he had the chops behind the camera just because they're married. "I'm not sentimental when it comes to work," Anna reportedly laughed.

The couple share 11-year-old twins — daughter Poppy and son Charlie — and being a mom gave her some perspective on the role.



"Not everyone ends up having the journey with motherhood that they have hoped or had planned," Paquin tells People. "We're all flawed and imperfect, and Ella is kind of on some level repeating some sort of familial patterns as far as stuffing feelings down."

A Bit of Light opens in theaters Friday, April 5.

