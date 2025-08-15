Anna Faris, Regina Hall to return for 'Scary Movie 6'

Anna Faris is seen in midtown on February 8, 2023, in New York City. (Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images) | Regina Hall attends CinemaCon 2025 on April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
By Mary Pat Thompson
Anna Faris and Regina Hall are ready to scare again.

The actresses are returning for the next film in the Scary Movie franchise. Marlon Wayans made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Friday.

The post featured a photo of Faris and Hall on the set of the original Scary Movie film. The caption included the eyes emoji and "SM6," which seemingly stands for Scary Movie 6.

Hall and Faris shared a statement first reported on by Deadline about returning to the franchise.

“We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen [Ivory Wayans], Shawn [Wayans] and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again),” Hall and Faris said.
The Wayans brothers are returning to pen an original, all-new script with Rick Alvarez. Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise, which Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans also wrote and starred in.

Scary Movie 6 is set to arrive in theaters on June 12, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!