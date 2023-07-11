AMC Theaters says 20,000 moviegoers gearing up for 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' ﻿double feature

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie are poised to go head-to-head at the box office on July 21, resulting in a unique phenomenon known as Barbenheimer.

The mash-up memes alone would be worth it -- but AMC Theatres reports that over 20,000 tickets have already been sold to AMC Stubs members who plan to catch both films on the same day, according to Variety.

Elizabeth Frank, executive VP of worldwide programming and chief content officer at AMC Theatres, said in a statement, "That more than 20,000 moviegoers have already made plans and purchased tickets to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day is a great sign that the growing online conversation around seeing both of these incredible films is turning into ticket sales."

Franks added, "Just as exciting, with 10 days to go until these movies open, this may only be the beginning. From Friday to today, we saw a 33% increase in the number of guests who decided to create their own double feature by purchasing tickets to see both movies on the same day. We are thrilled to see this momentum."

While Barbie is predicted to lead in early ticket sales, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One could still snatch the top spot.

Incidentally, movie fan Cruise has also been hyping the Barbenheimer double-shot. On social media, he recently noted, "I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie."

To the Sydney Morning Herald, the superstar clarified, however, "I'll see them opening weekend. Friday I'll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday."

