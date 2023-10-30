AMC setting sail with Jules Verne-inspired series 'Nautilus' from Disney

AMC is going deep with Natuilus, a live-action series inspired by Jules Verne's beloved book Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

The 10-episode series, which was produced by ABC's parent company Disney, "tells the origin story of the iconic Captain Nemo: an Indian Prince robbed of his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Mercantile Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces that have taken everything from him."

The show stars Shazad Latif as the captain, as well as Georgia Flood, Thierry Fremont and Céline Menville, with guest appearances from Richard E. Grant, Anna Torv and Noah Taylor.

In a statement, Ben Davis, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, called the project "a big, sweeping drama that is sure to appeal to fans of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe and other buzzy and fan-forward series like Orphan Black: Echoes." He adds that the "special television event" will set sail next year.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.