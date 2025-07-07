All about 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 10: Jesse Palmer, Wells Adams and Hannah Brown tease big twists

It's time for Bachelor Nation to hit the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise returns for its 10th season Monday on ABC. Host Jesse Palmer, bartender Wells Adams and Paradise Relations coordinator Hannah Brown caught up with ABC Audio to cover what can be expected during the show's landmark season.

Palmer says a bunch of changes are coming this season — everything from the new Costa Rican location to the arrival of the Golden contestants.

"We're introducing compatibility tests," Palmer said. "There's some challenges that play throughout the season that really raises the stakes for our cast. It was a lot of fun for me to have our cast in more group settings more often than anything we've done in the past. I thought it created some drama, but I think it also really helped them get to know each other better."

Adams also teased these new surprises, saying they will help test the couples' relationships more than the show has in the past.

"We're going to see how ironclad they are. We're gonna do it in a bunch of different ways that I think are gonna surprise a lot of people," Adams said. "There's a big twist that's coming that I think America's not ready for, but I think that they're gonna enjoy it. And I know what happens in the end, and I think they're going to really like the ending."

Brown joins Bachelor in Paradise in a new role called Paradise Relations. She said the versatile job included everything from throwing impromptu yoga classes on the beach, to passing out champagne, to providing a shoulder to cry on.

Ultimately, Brown was "there to help give advice and just help them on their journey in any way possible," she said.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.