'Air Bud Returns' gets teaser trailer, new release date

Buddy attends the 'Air Bud Returns' photo call at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 14, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

The teaser trailer for Air Bud Returns has arrived.

Cineverse and Air Bud Entertainment have released the first trailer for the latest film in the family-friendly franchise.

Air Bud Entertainment founder Robert Vince wrote and directed the film. He previously produced all 14 other films in the franchise, and wrote and directed 10 of them.

"After the passing of his father, 14-year-old Jacob and his mom move into his dad's childhood home in Fernfield, where anything is possible. Jacob dreams of becoming a basketball star, which seems further away than ever, until he discovers a VHS marked Air Bud," according to an official description of the film. "Jacob has a miraculous chance meeting with a basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. The duo embarks on a journey of healing, unites a basketball team of misfits, and chases a championship as the new Timberwolves."

This new movie was announced in July 2025. At the time, Vince said that "Air Bud Returns isn't just another sequel or remake—it's a unique story."

"This movie will engage nostalgic Air Bud fans while introducing a new generation to the beloved basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy. It builds upon the legacy of the OG Air Bud with all the fun, the magic, heartwarming scenes, and Buddy playing basketball. More than anything, it's a deeply human story about a dog and boy, centered on themes of adaptation, redemption, and teamwork," Vince said.

More than 1 billion people in over 30 languages worldwide have watched the original Air Bud film, according to a press release. It was released in 1997 and starred Kevin Zegers.

Air Bud Returns will be released exclusively in theaters on Jan. 22, 2027.

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