'Ahsoka' will now debut a day early, August 22

Lucasfilm

By Stephen Iervolino

In a surprise move that will leave far fewer Star Wars fans reaching for their coffee, Lucasfilm announced that Ahsoka will now debut with two episodes on Tuesday, August 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

The show was to kick off on Wednesday, August 23, at the traditional Disney+ debut time of 3 a.m. ET, but after a fan screening of the series openers on August 18, the streaming service and Lucasfilm apparently shifted strategy.

The Rosario Dawson-fronted show's social media revealed the date change, along with highlights of fan events in New York, Orlando, Brazil, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Anaheim, California.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

