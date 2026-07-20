'Afterlife with Archie' series from 'Riverdale' creator headed to Disney+

The epic highs and lows of high school football aren't the only triumphs and defeats Archie Andrews will face.

Afterlife with Archie, the bestselling comic book written by Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has been greenlit for a TV series adaptation at Disney+. It's set to arrive on the streamer just in time for Halloween 2027.

Afterlife with Archie follows the classic Archie Comics characters in the all-American town of Riverdale as it's turned into a zombie-overrun apocalypse. In this version of Riverdale, "the only thing scarier than the undead is trying to survive your teenage years," according to an official description. "When a supernatural spell from a certain teen witch backfires, unleashing an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, Archie and his friends must fight to stay alive, testing the friendships, romances, and loyalties that have always held them together."

This new series will hail from Warner Bros. Television. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Jimmy Gibbons. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman also executive produce while Jon Goldwater executive produces for Archie Comics Studios.

"This was the comic book that started it all. Before there was a Riverdale, before there was a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there was Afterlife with Archie, which I collaborated on with the best horror artist in the business, Francesco Francavilla," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "Getting to turn Afterlife into a TV series for the amazing team at Disney+ with our incredible partners at Berlanti Productions, WB and, of course, Jon (Goldwater) and his Archie family is truly a full-circle moment — and the ultimate dream project for me. Time to say a prayer for Archie, Betty, Veronica and the whole gang, 'cause THE ZOMBIES ARE COMING!!!!"

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