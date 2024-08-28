Adam Sandler says Travis Kelce nearly played his son in 'Happy Gilmore' sequel

Adam Sandler joined Travis and Jason Kelce on the sibling athletes' New Heights podcast on Wednesday to discuss the new follow-up movie to the cult classic Happy Gilmore.

Sandler revealed that at one point Travis nearly played the son of his alter ego, a hockey player who becomes an unlikely golf pro. "I was thinking, we were talking about you playing my son while we were writing it literally like six months ago," said Sandler. "We were like, imagine if Travis was my first baby, how funny that would be."

But Sandler has something else in mind for the NFL star in the Netflix-bound sequel. Sandler hinted, "Travis, we're gonna have fun because the scene you're doing is with so many great golfers, it's going to be amazing."

The former SNL star and stand-up comic vowed, "You're going to be funny as hell."

As reported, Travis made no secret of his desire to be in the film, expressing back in May on his podcast that he'd do "anything" to show up on screen.

He's such a fan that he confessed to Sandler he's been perfecting Happy's trademark run-up golf drive. "I think I got the swing down," he said. In fact, a video of him doing just that went viral.

Sandler admitted that while performing the famous swing he's not always accurate. "I got to say when I'm doing the Happy Gilmore swing, I'm maybe one for four with that," said Sandler.

"A little TV magic on the back end," Travis joked.

Happy Gilmore 2 comes out next year on Netflix.

