Adam Sandler plays an astronaut in new film 'Spaceman'

Netflix

By Angeline Jane Bernabe

Adam Sandler is an astronaut in his next film.

The actor takes on a dramatic role in the upcoming movie Spaceman. In an official first look video for the movie, Sandler is seen in a spacesuit, walking through a forest.

"Just like you, I fled my planet," he says in the clip. "Through galaxies, through black holes, through time. And then I found … you."

According to the logline, Spaceman follows an astronaut who "finds his earthly life falling to pieces" as he is "sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust."

"He turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together," the logline continues. "It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship."

The film is based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař. The movie is directed by Johan Renck, with a screenplay by Colby Day.

Spaceman will be available to stream on Netflix on March 1.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!