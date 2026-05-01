The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences changes rules, makes stance on AI ahead of 99th Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced brand-new eligibility rules for the Oscars.

Among the many new changes is a stance on performances created using generative artificial intelligence. The academy has declared that only acting performances "demonstrably performed by humans with their consent will be considered eligible" to be nominated at the ceremony.

Additionally, from this point on, both lead and supporting actors can be nominated for more than one performance in those separate categories. So, for instance, if an actor had two different stand-out lead performances in the same year, they could now be nominated twice in the best actor category.

Another major change will affect the International Film category. Previously, in order to be nominated for that prize, a film had to become a country or region's official selection, meaning only one film from a specific location could be represented.

Now, non-English language films can be submitted on the basis of having won a qualifying award at an international film festival. The festivals, and their corresponding specific awards that qualify such movies, are Berlin International Film Festival and the Golden Bear, Busan International Film Festival and its Best Film Award, Cannes Film Festival and the Palme d’Or, Sundance Film Festival and its World Cinema Grand Jury Prize, Toronto International Film Festival and its Platform Award, and the Venice International Film Festival and its Golden Lion.

Many other new changes and rules have been established and are available to read on the academy's website. The 99th Academy Awards will air on ABC in 2027. According to the academy, all rules, regulations and dates for the ceremony are subject to change.

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