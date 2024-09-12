ABC News Studios announces new Hulu true crime series 'Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison'

ABC News Studios has announced it will continue its successful true crime collaboration with Hulu with the new three-part docuseries Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison.

The series follows the story of 31-year-old Kaitlyn Conley, a former receptionist who claims she was wrongly convicted of the poisoning murder of Mary Yoder, her former boss and the mother of her ex-boyfriend Adam.

According to the series' producers, Conley's conviction for the 2015 crime "sent shockwaves" through her small town of Sauquoit, New York, "dividing the town about what and who to believe."

The series will see Conley speaking out for the first time, "staunchly maintaining her innocence, detailing her toxic relationship with Adam and offering her theories on who killed Mary and why."

"The docuseries also features never-before-seen police interviews, exclusive audio recordings of the victim on the day she was poisoned, and a never-before-heard audio interview with the victim's husband, Bill Yoder," the tease continues.

"With unrivaled access to friends, families, investigators, local press and townsfolk, this docuseries is the first time in seven years the Yoder family has gone public and the first time since their daughter’s conviction that Kaitlyn’s parents have spoken out."

The series begins streaming on Hulu Sept. 20.

