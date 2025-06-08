78th Annual Tony Awards: The winners

The 78th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, were handed out Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and carried live on CBS.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best musical

Maybe Happy Ending

Best play

Purpose

Best revival of a musical

Sunset Blvd.

Best revival of a play

Eureka Day



Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Kara Young, Purpose

Best direction of a play

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Best direction of a musical

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

Best original score

Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

Best book of a musical

Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending

Best choreography

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Best costume design of a play

Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best costume design of a musical

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Best orchestrations

Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club

Best scenic design of a musical

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending

Best scenic design of a play

Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best lighting design of a musical

Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd.

Best lighting design of a play

Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best sound design of a play

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best sound design of a musical

Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

