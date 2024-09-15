76th Emmys: 'The Traitors' wins Outstanding Reality Competition Program

By Mary Pat Thompson

The Traitors won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program at Sunday night's 76th Emmy Awards.

The Traitors host Alan Cumming took to the stage, wearing a multi tartan kilt to accept the honor, where he thanked the show's passionate fans and the television academy.

“Thank you to the academy. We are so grateful because we are a new show, and you guys, you know when you like something, you tend to stick to it, which is good quality, but we appreciate it all the more,” Cumming said.

With this win, The Traitors earned Peacock's first-ever top program win at the Emmys.

Cumming also thanked Peacock for their kindness and support. “It’s so great to be part of a new streaming service. We love them,” Cumming said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

